French Montana Opens Hospital In Uganda

French Montana was named Global Citizen Ambassador and he stays true to his titled as he recently announced that he will be opening a new hospital in Uganda. According to TMZ, French, who is a native of Morocco, felt a connection to Uganda while shooting the video for his 5x platinum single “Unforgettable”. with Swae Lee. He witnessed first hand the hardships they went through due to lack of proper medical care. With some help from friends Diddy and The Weeknd, He was able to open a brand new hospital that is equipped to serve 300,000 people. French said this about the effort:

“It feels beautiful to be a child of God, citizen of the world and agent of change. I’m helping the people that need help.”