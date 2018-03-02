Forbes Reveals Hip Hop’s Wealthiest Artists Of 2018

Forbes reveal the top five wealthiest hip hop artists for 2018 and this year, Jay Z crept pat Diddy increasing his net worth to $900 million. Diddy was a cloose 2nd at $825 million, Dr. Dre is #3 with a current net worth of $770 million. Eminem and Drake are fourth and fifth respectively. Each worth $100 million. Birdman dropped out of the top 5 with his finanacial issue in 2018, which resulted in his Miami home being seized by the feds for back taxes. Hopefully he bounces back next year. Kanye West is also knocking on the door of the top 5.

Congratulations to 2018’s Top 5 wealthiest hip hop artist

01. Jay Z – $900,000,000

02. Diddy – $825,000,000

03. Dr. Dre – $770,000,000

04. Eminem – $100,000,000

05. Drake – $100,000,000