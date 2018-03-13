EP Stream: Wale – It’s Complicated

MMG‘s Wale gives fans a new surprise EP titled It’s Complicated. Featuring four new songs and a guest appearance by Jacquees. You can stream It’s Complicated in entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

