EP Stream: Wale – It's Complicated By Cyclone - March 13, 2018 MMG's Wale gives fans a new surprise EP titled It's Complicated. Featuring four new songs and a guest appearance by Jacquees. You can stream It's Complicated in entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.