EP Stream: Nadia Stone – Two Birds, One Stone

Toronto singer Nadia Stone drops off her new EP titled Two Birds, One Stone. Featuring six new tracks that all start with the letter k. You can stream Two Birds, One Stone in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

