EP Stream: Le$ – Texas Rattlesnake

LeS ended 2017 with the release of Chico and now he returns with a brand new EP titled Texas Rattlesnake. The Steve Austin-inspired project houses 11 tracks with appearances by Slim Thug and Wes Blanco. Listen to Texas Rattlesnake below or download a copy on iTunes now.
01. LeS – Broken Glass
02. LeS – Stone Cold (Feat. Slim Thug)
03. LeS – No Mercy
04. LeS – Bottom Line
05. LeS – DTA (Interlude)
06. LeS – Whoop Ass
07. LeS – Tough Guy (Feat. Wes Blanco)
08. LeS – Rattlesnake
09. LeS – 6 Beers
10. LeS – What?
11. LeS – The Ringmaster
