EP Stream: Le$ – Texas Rattlesnake

LeS ended 2017 with the release of Chico and now he returns with a brand new EP titled Texas Rattlesnake. The Steve Austin-inspired project houses 11 tracks with appearances by Slim Thug and Wes Blanco. Listen to Texas Rattlesnake below or download a copy on iTunes now.

01. LeS – Broken Glass

02. LeS – Stone Cold (Feat. Slim Thug)

03. LeS – No Mercy

04. LeS – Bottom Line

05. LeS – DTA (Interlude)

06. LeS – Whoop Ass

07. LeS – Tough Guy (Feat. Wes Blanco)

08. LeS – Rattlesnake

09. LeS – 6 Beers

10. LeS – What?

11. LeS – The Ringmaster