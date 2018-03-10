EP Stream: Honcho Da Savage – Parallel Universe

Honcho Da Savage just released his new EP Parallel Universe. Featuring new songs and guest appearances by Lil Tracy and Yung Bans. You can stream Parallel Universe in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>