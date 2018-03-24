MusicMixtapes EP Stream: Diplo – California By Cyclone - March 24, 2018 0 Hits: 23 Diplo drops off his highly anticipated new EP California. Featuring six new songs and guest appearances by Lil Yachty, Santigold, Desiigner, DRAM, Trippie Redd, Lil Xan, MØ, and GoldLink. You can stream Diplo’s California EP in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0