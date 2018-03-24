EP Stream: Diplo – California

Diplo drops off his highly anticipated new EP California. Featuring six new songs and guest appearances by Lil Yachty, Santigold, Desiigner, DRAM, Trippie Redd, Lil Xan, MØ, and GoldLink. You can stream Diplo’s California EP in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

