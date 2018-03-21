EP Stream: Calez – Poppa

Chicago up and comer Calez delivers his new EP titled Poppa. featuring five new records and guest appearances by Mick Jenkins, Alex Wiley, and GG. You can stream Poppa in entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

