MusicMixtapes EP Stream: 070 Shake – Glitter By Cyclone - March 24, 2018 0 Hits: 60 New Jersey up & comer 070 Shake delivers her new EP titled Glitter. Featuring six new songs and a guest appearance by 070Phi. You can stream Glitter in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.