The 2018 Pitchfork Music Festival will take place July 20th-22nd and will be headlined by performanes by DRAM, Lauryn Hill, and Saba, NoName, Earl Sweatshirt, Syd, Smino, Kelela, Open Mike Eagle, Tame Impala, Moses Sumney, Ravyn Lenae, Kweku Collins, Blood Orange, The War On Drugs, and more. Check out the full list of performers below and purchase your tickets on PitchForkMusicFestival.com.