DMX Sentenced To Serve A Year In Prison For Tax Fraud

DMX was in court earlier today to face a tax fraud charges. His lawyer wanted to play his music in the courtroom in hopes of convincing the judge to not give his jail but according to AP, the presiding judge sentenced him to one year in prison for his $1.7 million in tax liabilities and 14 charges of tax fraud. After the year in prison he will have three years of supervised release.

