Chris Brown Announces “Heartbreak On A Full Moon” Tour

Chris Brown just announced his upcoming Heartbreak On A Full Moon tour with special guests 6LACK, H.E.R., and Rich The Kid. The tour kicks off on Seattle on June 19th and run through Las Vegas on August 4th. You cna pick up tickets now on LiveNation. His new album Heartbreak On A Full Moon now on iTunes/Google Play.
*without 6LACK
+without H.E.R.
^without Rich the Kid
June 19 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre
June 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
June 24 – Phoenix, AZ* – Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
June 29 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
July 1 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion
July 3 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 5 – West Palm Beach, FL* – Coral Sky Amphitheatre
July 6 – Tampa, FL*+ – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 7 – Pelham, AL* – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 9 – Charlotte, NC* – PNC Music Pavilion
July 10 – Raleigh, NC* – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 12 – Bristow, VA* – Jiffy Lube Live
July 13 – Virginia Beach, VA* – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 15 – Newark, NJ^ – Prudential Center
July 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
July 18 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
July 19 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
July 21 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
July 22 – Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion
July 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 25 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 28 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 29 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 4 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena