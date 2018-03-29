Chris Brown Announces “Heartbreak On A Full Moon” Tour

Chris Brown just announced his upcoming Heartbreak On A Full Moon tour with special guests 6LACK, H.E.R., and Rich The Kid. The tour kicks off on Seattle on June 19th and run through Las Vegas on August 4th. You cna pick up tickets now on LiveNation. His new album Heartbreak On A Full Moon now on iTunes/Google Play.

*without 6LACK

+without H.E.R.

^without Rich the Kid

June 19 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

June 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

June 24 – Phoenix, AZ* – Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 29 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

July 1 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion

July 3 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 5 – West Palm Beach, FL* – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

July 6 – Tampa, FL*+ – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 7 – Pelham, AL* – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 9 – Charlotte, NC* – PNC Music Pavilion

July 10 – Raleigh, NC* – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 12 – Bristow, VA* – Jiffy Lube Live

July 13 – Virginia Beach, VA* – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 15 – Newark, NJ^ – Prudential Center

July 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 18 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

July 19 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

July 21 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

July 22 – Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

July 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 25 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 28 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 29 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 4 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena