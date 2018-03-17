Cardi B Is Trying To Keep Her Pregnancy Under Wraps

Cardi B is currently putting the finishing touches on her highly anticipated debut album and possible tour to follow. Now it appears the rumors are true and she is reportedly pregnant with Offset’s baby. According to TMZ, after Cardi and Offset tried to kill rumors of her pregnancy a couple months back, sources close to the couple have been dropping hints that the baby is due in July. There is no official word yet so stay tuned for their official announcement. For now Cardi’s performance at Coachella and upcoming tour with Bruno Mars are still on.