Cardi B Announces Release Date For Her Debut Album

Cardi B bust the myth as she took the opportunity to announce her debut album’s official release date during the 2018 iHeart Radio Music AwardsCardi was the recipient of the Best New Artist award and while making her acceptance speech she announced that her debut album will be released in April. Check out her acceptance speech below.

