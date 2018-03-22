BROCKHAMPTON Announce ‘Puppy’ Album

Hits: 28
BROCKHAMPTON just finished their Love Your Parents tour. Now the group decides to announce their upcoming album Puppy. Kevin Abstract hit up his twitter account to confirm the project and the group dropped a preview via their Instagram account. Puppy will drop before the end of Summer.
— BROCKHAMPTON (@brckhmptn) March 20, 2018
— BROCKHAMPTON (@brckhmptn) March 20, 2018
puppy summer 2018 album #4
— dumbass (@kevinabstract) March 20, 2018
No team effort this year
— dumbass (@kevinabstract) March 20, 2018
PUPPY IS THE ALBUM NAME YES THE GREATEST BOYBAND IN THE WORLD IS CURRENTLY WORKING ON ‘PUPPY’
— dumbass (@kevinabstract) March 20, 2018
