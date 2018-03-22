BROCKHAMPTON Announce ‘Puppy’ Album

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 28

brockhampton announce puppy album

BROCKHAMPTON just finished their Love Your Parents tour. Now the group decides to announce their upcoming album PuppyKevin Abstract hit up his twitter account to confirm the project and the group dropped a preview via their Instagram account. Puppy will drop before the end of Summer.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY