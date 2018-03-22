BROCKHAMPTON Announce ‘Puppy’ Album

BROCKHAMPTON just finished their Love Your Parents tour. Now the group decides to announce their upcoming album Puppy. Kevin Abstract hit up his twitter account to confirm the project and the group dropped a preview via their Instagram account. Puppy will drop before the end of Summer.

puppy summer 2018 album #4 — dumbass (@kevinabstract) March 20, 2018

No team effort this year — dumbass (@kevinabstract) March 20, 2018