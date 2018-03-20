Video: Blac Youngsta Breaks Down The Lyrics For “Booty”

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 64

Blac Youngsta Breaks Down The Lyrics For Booty

Blac Youngsta is riding the moment of his popular club banger Booty”. He sits down with Genius to break down the lyrics. You can download his new album 2.23 now on iTunes/Google Play.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY