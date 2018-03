In this episode:

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the guys talk to actor, comedian Tony Rock. The guys talk hip hop, comedy, the entertainment industry, the family business (Chris Rock), and a lot more. Also joining the guys at the table is Ras Kass, Charlie Mack and Deric D-Dot Angelettie. Things get weird and loud on this one!