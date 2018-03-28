Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast Episode 155 “Daily Mail”

On this week’s episode, Joe, Rory, and Mal had a lot to discuss without any interruptions from Billy. They started off with Cardi B and the revealing of her album cover. They also discuss the “Strategic Marketing” behind her roll-out and if the album is being rushed (4:58). Also, Is Tekashi69 really the hottest rapper? Surprisingly, Joe gives his thoughts on the self-proclaimed “King of New York” and makes a comparison between Tekashi and one of the biggest hip hop artist to live (24:06). And yes, R&Beef is back! Eric Bellinger had words for Tory Lanez on his latest diss track “Yikes”. The guys listen and react (34:20). Another loaded episode, salute.

Other topics include:

-Chris Brown and Lil Dicky’s video. And Chris commenting on Karrueche’s picture (56:00)

-Hell Rell dissing Joe in a freestyle (1:17:01)

Sleeper Picks of the Week:

Joe:

Ro James “Smoke” | www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4QhuLCRT3I&feature=share

Mal:

Keys N Krates (featuring Ambré Perkins) “Glitter” | www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmePdfhGfRo&feature=share

Rory:

Anders “I Don’t Want Your Love” | www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mx0cBxnTeLk&feature=share