Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast Episode 154 “Strategic Marketing”

Guess who’s back! Joe, Rory, and Mal are joined by Bridget Kelly to discuss this week’s topics which kicked off with DJ Envy vs Desus and Mero, plus Envy’s beef with Rory (12:37)? Trey Songz made headlines this week and the guys give their take on his situation (33:13). And yes, Trey Budden had bars for Joe in his new song “Thoughts After the Courtroom” and Joe reacts (1:21:08)! The guys covered a lot this episode and Bridget was great as usual, so tune in! Salute.

Other topics include:

-Migos video and Drake’s latest verse on N.E.R.D’s Lemon remix (44:15)

-Is it time for Joyner Lucas to invite Logic to the dance floor? (59:30)

-The Game vs Tekashi69 (1:09:42)

Sleeper picks of the week:

Joe:

Kyle Dion “Brown” | www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLSm36gh1Yc&feature=share

Rory:

Sango “Out My Way/ Around You” | www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFIZ3Dx9cIM&feature=share

Mal:

J MARS “Myself” | Jsupnorth – Myself