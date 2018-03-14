Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast (Episode 153) “La di da di da”

In this episode:

This week Joe, Rory, and Mal discuss the biggest headlines within the culture starting off with Big Sean and Jhene Aiko’s rumored break-up (15:32). Juelz Santana found himself in an awkward situation this past week which caused him to flee from an airport, the guys discuss (1:10:30). And is Joe disloyal? After Royce da 5’9’s interview on Rap Radar, some are questioning Joe’s loyalty to Eminem. Joe responds to Royce and to those who believe he isn’t loyal(1:31:47). When it’s all said and done, nobody wins when the family feuds.

Other topics include:

-Cardi B announcing her album release date (43:46)

-The guys predict when Drake, Kanye West, and Beyonce will release their albums (52:01)

-New music from Jeremih and Wale (1:58:03)

Sleeper picks of the week:

Rory:

Arin Ray (featuring Ty Dolla $ign) “Take” | Arin-ray – Take-feat-ty-dolla-ign

Joe:

Jeremih “Cards Right” | Officialjeremih – Cards-right

Mal:

Vado “Walk” | User-130187581 – Vado-walk-freestyle