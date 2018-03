After dropping his Freda’s Son EP a few weeks back, YFN Lucci delivers his new album titled Ray Ray From Summerhill. Featuring 20 new records and guest appearances by T.I., Meek Mill, Offset, Wale, YFN Trae Pound, and Dreezy. You can stream Ray Ray From Summerhill in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play. Also check out the upcoming tour.