Trouble celebrates his signing to Ear Drummers with his new album titled Edgewood. Featuring 16 new tracks executive produced by Mike Will Made It. Featuring guest appearances by Drake, Low Down Dirty Black, The Weeknd, Quavo, Fetty Wap, Lil 1, and Boosie Badazz. Stream Trouble’s Edgewood in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.