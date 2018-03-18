Album Stream: Snoop Dogg – Bible Of Love

Snoop Dogg just released his new gospel album Bible Of Love. The 32-track effort features guest appearances by October London, Chris Bolton, Uncle Chucc, The Zion Messengers, K-Ci, John P. Kee, Faith Evans, 3rd Generation, Kim Burrell, Sly Pyper, The Clark Sisters, B Slade, Mali Music, Tye Tribette, Charlie Wilson, Lonny Bereal, Marvin Sapp, Mary Mary, Isaac Carree, Jazze Pha, Soopafly, Rance Allen, Ev3, Daz Dillinger, James Wright, Patti LaBelle, Tyrell Urquhart, and Fred Hammond. You can stream Bible Of Love in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>