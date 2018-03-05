Album Stream: Pouya – Five Five

Miami spitta Pouya returns with his sophomore album Five Five. Featuring 11 new songs and a guest appearance by Night Lovell. You can stream Five Five in it’s entirety below and download it now iTunes/Google Play.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>