Album Stream: Phoelix – Tempo

Illinois spitta Phoelix delivers his new project Tempo. Featuring 18 new tracks and guest appearances by Smino, Dax, Nemo, Jean Deaux, and Elton Aura. You can stream Tempo in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

