Album Stream: Nonchalant Savant – ¡Spark!

nonchalant savant spark

Nonchalant Savant is currently on tour with his brother Miguel and he decides to deliver his debut album ¡Spark!. Featuring 11 new songs and no guest appearances. You stream ¡Spark! in it entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

