Quality Control’s Lil Yachty delivers his new project Lil Boat. Featuring 17 new songs and guest appearances by Ugly God, 2 Chainz, KSupreme, Quavo, Tee Grizzley, PnB Rock, NBA YoungBoy, Offset, Lil Baby, Lil Pump, Offset, Trippie Redd, and more. You can stream Lil Boat 2 in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.