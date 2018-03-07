Album Stream: KILLY – Surrender Your Soul

Toronto’s KILLY follows up the official video for his track “Very Scary” with his debut album Surrender Your Soul. Featuring 10 new songs and no features. You can stream Surrender Your Soul below in its entirety and download it now on iTunes.

