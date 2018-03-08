Album Stream: Hugh Augustine – Dubious

Hugh Augustine returns from a 3 year hiatus to deliver his new project Dubious. Featuring 13 new songs and guest appearances by Syd, Ye Ali, Ray Wright, Leiah, and Joy Postell.

Hugh had this to say about the project:

“I’m trying to be vulnerable. That’s what Dubious is all about. Striving for that vulnerability, striving through that lack of resources, striving through that unknown where you don’t know what your music is gonna do when it comes out. But I’m so passionate about it, I put my all into it. I feel like that’s a formula for success.”

Stream Dubious in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

