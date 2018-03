After signing to Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment imprint back in 2015, Chloe x Halle release their long awaited debut album The Kids Are Alright. Featuring 18 new records and guest appearances by Joey Badass, GoldLink, and Kari Faux. You can stream The Kids Are Alright in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play. Also check out their performance of “Happy Without Me” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!