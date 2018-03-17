Album Stream: Bishop Nehru – Elevators: Act I & II

By Cyclone -
Bishop Nehru delivers his new album titled Elevators: Act I & II. The 12-song drop is executive produced by KAYTRANADA and MF Doom and features a guest appearance by Lion Babe. You can stream Elevators: Act I & II in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

