Album Stream: Bishop Nehru – Elevators: Act I & II

Bishop Nehru delivers his new album titled Elevators: Act I & II. The 12-song drop is executive produced by KAYTRANADA and MF Doom and features a guest appearance by Lion Babe. You can stream Elevators: Act I & II in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

