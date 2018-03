Disney just released the new movie A Wrinkle In Time starring Oprah a couple days ago. I’ve been hearing some not so flattering reviews but none the less the soundtrack shouldn’t disappoint. The 22 track project features new music/production by DJ Khaled, Sade, Sia, Kehlani, Chloe X Halle, No I.D., Freestyle Fellowship, and Ramin Djawadi. You can stream A Wrinkle In Time: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes.