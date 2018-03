The Air Jordan 9 Bred is one of the newest colorways for the Jordan Brand edition this year. The OG two-tone scheme features a mixture of smooth black leather and patent leather across the upper with a matching black midsole. With highlights of university red on the branded tongue, heel and midsole with an anthracite outsole.

The Air Jordan 9 is set to hit select Jordan Brand stores/online on March 10th and sell for $190.