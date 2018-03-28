The Air Jordan 11 Low Iridescent (Easter) will be released the weekend to celebrate the upcoming Easter holiday/spring. The will be covered in white on the tongue, laces and upper portion in leather, with emerald green coloring signature patent leather overlay around the mudguard, toe and heel. With subtles black accents throughout, a white midsole and icy iridescent/translucent outsole completes the design. You can pick up the Air Jordan 11 Low Iridescent (Easter) for $175 at select Jordan Brand stores and online on March 31st.