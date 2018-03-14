Easter Sunday will garner the release of the Air Jordan 11 Low Emerald colorway to celebrate the holiday and spring season. Colored in white on the tongue, laces and upper portion in leather and emerald green on the signature patent leather overlay on the mudguard, toe and heel. Minor black accents throughout, a white midsole and icy iridescent/translucent outsole finish off the design.

The Air Jordan 11 Low Emerald will be available at select Jordan Brand stores and online on March 31st for $175.