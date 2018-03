The Air Jordan 11 Low Derek Jeter RE2PECT was inspired by the AJ 11 that was reportedly limited to only 5 pairs. Featuring a navy blue suede upper and matching laces. Embroidered with Jeter’s number 2 on the heels, along with “RE2PECT” and “2” printed on the insoles and tongues with a white midsole and milky translucent outsole. You pick up the Air Jordan 11 Low for $200 at select Jordan Brand stores and online in April.