This Air Jordan 10 I’m Back edition were inspired by Michael Jordan’s infamous statement announcing his return to the NBA on March 18, 1995 with “I’m Back”. The clean and simple sneaker featuring a white leather upper with contrasting black accents the toe and tongue. On the back pull tabs read the legendary phrase, “I’m Back” and the other with “3.18.95” referencing the date of MJ’s announcement. You can pick up the Air Jordan 10 I’m Back for $190. at select Jordan Brand stores and online on March 18th.

