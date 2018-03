The Air Jordan 1 Mid will have a few different colorways being released during Spring ’18. One of the first ones will be the gym red. Featuring the Chicago theme, Gym Red, white and black. Red surrounding the mudguard, side panels, eye stay, heel and collar area. Black on the tongue and white swoosh, sole toe area to complete the design. You can pick them up for $110 at select retailers in Japan now, The US release date is coming soon.