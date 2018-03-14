adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 released in an updated grey theme slightly different from the previous grey release. This one features a new pattern that provides a more ribbed texture and contrast, the primeknit upper is covered in various grey hues with contrasting teal counter weaves. With a matching grey lacing cage system, white TPU heel counter and white Boost midsole, along with a contrasting black Continental outersole to complete the design.

You can pick up the adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 Hire Grey at select adidas stores and online forr $180.