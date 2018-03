New pics of the upcoming ACRONYM x Nike collab for the Air VaporMax Moc 2 have surface. The new colorway for the Air VaporMax Moc 2 will come sans laces and with a haphazard black and white pattern on the Flyknit upper. ACRONYM and Nike Swoosh branding is seen throughout, while the VaporMax Air unit sole is clouded white, except for near the toe box. There currently no official release date or price set so stay tuned.