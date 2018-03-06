Video: 6ix9ine Talks Gang Life, J. Prince & More On The Breakfast Club

6ix9ine is still riding the wave of his debut album DAY69,, he hits up The Breakfast Club to chop it up about being true to himself, situation with J. Prince at SXSW, trolling gang members, not performing at a World Star showcase, issues with Trippie Redd, switching from being a crip to a blood, his sexual assault case, threats on his life, beef with The Game and YG, Casanova writing a diss record “Set Trippin,” passing his GED, and more. You can download DAY69 now on iTunes/Google Play.

