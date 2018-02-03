Video: Goons Try To Rob 6ix9ine In Minnesota; Gun Shots Ensue

6ix9ine has been buzzing heavy after the success of his singles “Gummo“, “Kooda” & “Keke“. He recently had a show in Minnesota and in the parking lot after the event, some Somalian goons tried to test him and his entourage. In the video, you can see 6ix9ine squaring up with someone as crowd starts to surround him. The group goes slightly off camera when gun shots start to ring out. 6ix9ine later responded to the incident on his IG account to prove that none of his jewelry was taken and he wasn’t injured.