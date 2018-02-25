Video: Drake Gives Peter Rosenberg An Ear Full Over “God’s Plan” Comments

Drake’s record breaking “God’s Plan” has been receiving praises around the globe due to his charitable acts in the music video except Hot 97‘s personality Peter Rosenberg who made some unfavorable comments.

Rosenberg recounted Drake recently calling him infuriated asking him “what his problem was?” and why he’s being negative about something that was created to spread positivity. He also detailed their troubled past, his passion about “God’s Plan” and the dynamics of doing charity for notoriety.

Watch the clip of Rosenberg bringing light to their confrontation, which hasn’t changed his mind any.