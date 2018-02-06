Video: Drake Films ‘God’s Plan’ Video At Miami High School

Drake’s Scary Hours EP song “God’s Plan” is set to break all single song streaming records. Drake went to Miami Senior High School yesterday reportly to shoot scenes for the upcoming “God’s Plan” visuals. During his visit, he also handed out a scholarship to a lucky student for the University Of Miami. You can download his new project Scary Hours now on iTunes/Google Play
Drake surprised students at Miami Senior High by filming a music video, and donating $25K.
He then visited the University of Miami where he donated a $50K scholarship to a random student who just so happened to be Destiny James of Denmark, South Carolina #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/4nZiQQEnlD
— ment nelson (@mentnelson) February 6, 2018
Say what you want but @Drake said the high is the best high school in Miami 🤷🏽♂️🔥 pic.twitter.com/DPFnAfGBR7
— Cesar Flores (@Cesar6934) February 5, 2018
Drake awarding a $50,000 scholarship at UM! (@dmetro995) pic.twitter.com/gauAkjf9s2
— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) February 5, 2018
@champagnepapi , THE Drake, came to my job today and filmed his music video for “God’s Plan”. So happy to have been so close to him. It’s a once in a lifetime chance to be so close to one of your top favorite rappers. His guards pulled me out of the student mosh pit and then he asked “You good?” Yes Drake, I’m good 😍 Said to take a selfie with him and JUST when we were about to take one most pit began again and no selfie 🙁 Drake you owe me a selfie!!!! 😍❤ He’s pretty patient and sweet to have done this for our school. Wish I could’ve talked to him a bit. Very appreciative to him for the donation to our school! #drake #champagnepapi #champagnemami #6god