Album Stream Elzhi & Khrysis – Jericho Jackson

Elzhi and Khrysis deliver highly anticipated new project titled Jericho Jackson. The 11-track effort features a sole guest appearance by Amber Navran. You can stream Jericho Jackson in it entirety below and download it now from iTunes/Google Play



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>