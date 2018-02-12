Snoop Dogg & 2 Chainz Announce The 2018 Hip Hop All-Star Basketball Team Rosters

The 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend coming up this weekend, which this year’s festivities will include a hip hop all-star basketball game. Snoop Dogg and 2 Chainz announce their team rosters.



Snoop‘s team will include Chris Brown, Kamaiyah, David Banner, Snap Dogg, K Camp, Daylyt, Hitman Holla, Joe Moses, Problem, and TDot Illdude and 2 Chainz chose Quavo, Young M.A, Dave East, Lil Bibby, Playboi Carti, Fabolous, French Montana, Dorrough, Wale, Short Dawg, and Trinidad James.

2 Chainz had this to say about his participation in the game:

“I broke my leg in July so I’ll be the first to say I lost a step or two . My rhythm is off but the main thing is I’m walking again something I took for granted. People don’t see what goes into being great because it is often behind closed doors. All I ever wanted to do is make my momma PROUD!!!”

The first annual Hip Hop All-Star Game in partnership with adidas takes place Friday, February 16th.