RiFF RAFF Signs To blackbear’s Beartrap Sound

RiFF RAFF is gearing up to release a joint project with DJ Afterthought titled Cool Blue Jewels. He just announced that he has signed a record deal with blackbear’s Beartrap Sound. He took to his IG account to break the news the he had signed for $500,000 per album and will receive a custom chain as part of the contract. His first album under the Beartrap Sound imprint will be his upcoming project PiNK PYTHōN. You can pre-order Cool Blue Jewels now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on February 9th.
Spread the love