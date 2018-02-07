RiFF RAFF Signs To blackbear’s Beartrap Sound

RiFF RAFF SiGNS TO BLACKBEAR’S LABEL BEARTRAP SOUND … $500,000 PER ALBUM …. “PiNK PYTHōN” FALL 2018 … ZOOM iN TO SEE MY NEW POLAR BEAR CHAiN iTS iN HiS HAND .. ViDEO OF THE NEW DiAMOND CHAiN COMiNG SOON

A post shared by RiFF RaFF JODY HiGHROLLER (@jodyhighroller) on Feb 3, 2018 at 7:04am PST