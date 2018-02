Royce Da 5’9 and DJ Premier decided to reveal the official tracklist for their upcoming album PRhyme 2. The project will feature 17 track and guest appearances by 2 Chainz, Dave East, Roc Marciano, Yelawolf, Novel, Rapsody, Big K.R.I.T., Denaun, CeeLo Green, Chris Chandler, and Brady Watt. You can pre-order PRhyme 2 now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on March 16th. Check out the tracklist below.