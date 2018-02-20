Post Malone and 21 Savage Announce A Joint Tour



Post Malone and 21 Savage just announced that they will be hitting the road together on a new joint tour. The tour will also feature up & coming Vallejo crew SOB x RBE. The tour will kick off in Portland on April 26th and run through June 24th in San Francisco, CA. You can see the full list of dates and cities below. Tickets go on sale starting February 23rd.

Thu, April 26 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Fri, April 27 Vancouver, BC+ Rogers Arena

Sun, April 29 Seattle, WA ShoWare Center

Tue, May 1 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Wed, May 2 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri, May 4 Sioux City, IA Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

Tue, May 8 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed, May 9 Simpsonville, SC Heritage Park Amphitheatre

Thu, May 10 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

Wed, May 16 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Fri, May 18 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Sat, May 19 Baltimore, MD Preakness

Wed, May 23 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

Thu, May 24 Boston, MA Xfinity Center

Sat, May 26 Darien, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun, May 27 Toronto, ON+ RBC Echo Beach

Tue, May 29 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sat, June 2 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Tue, June 5 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion

Wed, June 6 Indianapolis, IN Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn

Sun, June 10 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Thu, June 14 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri, June 15 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat, June 16 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater

Tue, June 19 Phoenix, AZ Rawhide Event Center

Thu, June 21 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Fri, June 22 Las Vegas, NV Park Theater at Park MGM

Sun, June 24 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre