Post Malone and 21 Savage Announce A Joint Tour

Post Malone and 21 Savage just announced that they will be hitting the road together on a new joint tour. The tour will also feature up & coming Vallejo crew SOB x RBE. The tour will kick off in Portland on April 26th and run through June 24th in San Francisco, CA. You can see the full list of dates and cities below. Tickets go on sale starting February 23rd.
Thu, April 26 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Fri, April 27 Vancouver, BC+ Rogers Arena
Sun, April 29 Seattle, WA ShoWare Center
Tue, May 1 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Wed, May 2 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Fri, May 4 Sioux City, IA Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
Tue, May 8 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Wed, May 9 Simpsonville, SC Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Thu, May 10 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place
Wed, May 16 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Fri, May 18 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Sat, May 19 Baltimore, MD Preakness
Wed, May 23 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
Thu, May 24 Boston, MA Xfinity Center
Sat, May 26 Darien, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sun, May 27 Toronto, ON+ RBC Echo Beach
Tue, May 29 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sat, June 2 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Tue, June 5 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion
Wed, June 6 Indianapolis, IN Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn
Sun, June 10 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Thu, June 14 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Fri, June 15 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sat, June 16 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater
Tue, June 19 Phoenix, AZ Rawhide Event Center
Thu, June 21 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Fri, June 22 Las Vegas, NV Park Theater at Park MGM
Sun, June 24 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre