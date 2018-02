Nipsey Hussle is set to release his highly anticipated new album Victory Lap on February 16th. He decides to reveal the album official tracklist. Featuring guest appearances by YG, Diddy, Kendrick Lamar, The-Dream, Buddy, TeeFLii, CeeLo Green, Stacy Barthe, and Marsha Ambrosius. You can pre-order Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap now on iTunes/Google Play.